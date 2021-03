Beyonce shows support for Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

According to E! News, amid continued debate over the recent televised interview, the singer took to her website and praised the 'Suits' alum. Beyonce wrote, "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened by you."Along with the post she included a picture of herself chatting with Meghan at the U.K. premiere of her 2019 movie, 'The Lion King'. A royal insider had told E! News at the time that Beyonce and Meghan had never met before, and said, "It's early days in that relationship! But I think safe to say that they definitely struck up an instant clear rapport, bonding over their kids."The superstar performer has previously also been vocal about existing sexism in the entertainment industry. During her segment for the virtual commencement ceremony of 'Dear Class of 2020', she had said "Not enough Black women had a seat at the table, so I had to go and chop down that wood and build my own table," explaining why she was compelled to start her own company.Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has spurred no shortage of responses from various people. One high-profile example of it is that Piers Morgan will not be returning as co-host for the British daytime chat series 'Good Morning Britain', after he walked off the set during the Tuesday episode in which he was confronted over his controversial statements about the Duchess.Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020.'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' aired on CBS on Sunday. The special was produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery executive produced, along with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz. The special will be internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara.Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. (ANI)