Beyonce slays in all-black ensemble

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, May 13th, 2021, 15:41:25hrs
Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) American pop star Beyonce Knowles looks like a million bucks on social media, dressed in an all-black thigh-high slit ensemble.

In her latest Instagram photo-op, Beyonce poses for the camera in a long black dress with a slit. She completes her look with a belt, small sunglasses, a choker, and dangle earrings.

"B ain't playin wit y'all," she captioned, underlining her diva vibes.

Beyonce's picture currently has 2.3 million on the photo-sharing website.

In March, Beyonce's storage units in LA were broken into, and burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of valuables.

--IANS

dc/vnc

