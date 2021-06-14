Beyonce wishes her twins Rumi, Sir a happy birthday

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Beyonce is celebrating her kids as they mark another trip around the sun.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner wished her twins Rumi and Sir Carter a happy fourth birthday on Sunday on her website. "What's better than 1 gift... 2," she wrote on the homepage. "Happy birthday Rumi and Sir," the songstress added.



She and her husband Jay-Z, who also share daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed daughter Rumi and son Sir on June 13, 2017.

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," Jay-Z explained their names later that year, reported People magazine.

"Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir," he added.

Beyonce described the "extremely difficult pregnancy" with her twins in her 2019 Netflix documentary 'Homecoming', revealing she developed preeclampsia.

"My body went through more than I knew it could," she said, noting that it took a physical toll on her as she returned to work.

"I would dance and go off to the trailer and breastfeed the babies, the days I could I would bring the children," Beyonce remembered.

She added, "I'm just trying to figure out how to balance being the mother of a 6-year-old and twins that need me and giving myself creativity. Physically, it was a lot to juggle. It's like, before I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children, I have a husband, I have to take care of my body."

'The Black Is King' artist also opened up about motherhood during an interview with Elle in December 2019.

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she said at the time.

She added, "Making sure I am present for my kids - dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family - all while running a company can be challenging."

The mother-of-three recently gave all of her children a shoutout at the Grammy Awards in March as she became the most-awarded female artist with her best R&B performance for 'Black Parade'.

She and Blue also won the best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl' that night, making it her eldest daughter's first Grammy.

"It's such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching," Beyonce said in her speech.

"Two daughters and my son, they're all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you and I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommy's. Y'all are my babies, and I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock," she added in her speech. (ANI)

