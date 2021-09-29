'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' producer Binaiferr Kohli says comedy is evergreen

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Producer Binaiferr Kohli is known for her comedy shows 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai' and 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. She has been successfully producing comedy shows for many years now.

When asked to take on a relationship drama on television, she says: "It attracts viewers because we see our lives in it. We see our sisters, brothers, husbands, mother-in-law, our troubles and tribulations in the family. There is always a slight voyeuristic character in everyone and they like to see the other side of the story. The drama has to be real; if it's a little over the top is fine but too much forced drama doesn't really work. Sometimes it is a bit over the top because it's a build up to which there is a solution to the crescendo. If it's not done correctly then it just topples over."