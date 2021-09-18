Bhagat Singh more interesting than we've been told: Amol Parashar

In a conversation with IANS, Parashar said: "Preparing to play Shaheed Bhagat Singh required a lot of reading so that I could imbibe a lot of his ideals. In the process, I discovered he was even more fascinating, intelligent and interesting than our history books teach us. Working with Shoojit sir (Sircar) and Vicky (Kaushal) was an enriching experience as well."

Amol also revealed that he would soon be seen playing the lead in another film. "I will have my first film as a lead character releasing in the coming months. It will be with Vishesh Films. Both upcoming releases are special to me for different reasons. One is my first film as a lead; in the other, I get to play a legendary character," Parashar said.

Amol, who celebrates his birthday on Friday, also shared that he never plans anything in advance. "My birthdays are mostly improvised and I rarely plan anything in advance for them. Even a day before my birthday, I rarely know how it is going to turn out and I like to see how it unfolds. Sometimes, it is a huge gathering of friends, sometimes it means spending quiet time with the family, or I just take off from the city," the actor said.

"In the next couple of days, I start shooting for another exciting film. I am looking forward to it!" he added.

Quizzed about how life has changed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Parashar said: "The lockdown taught us patience and perseverance. I am glad that my family and I have been safe so far. Like I said, I start shooting in two days after my birthday and I am raring to go back on the sets!"

