Bhagya Shree's dramatic pic from the sets of 'Radhe Shyam'

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is all good for release scheduled on January 14. Bollywood actress Bhagya Shree is to appear in a significant role in the epic drama.

Though the makers have not released a single detail regarding Bhagya Shree's role, her appearance in the movie is billed to be a special one. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actress posted a beautiful photo of herself on the sets of 'Radhe Shyam'.