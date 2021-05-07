Bhagyaraj and Poornima tested positive for COVID19

Veteran director Bhagyaraj and his wife and actress Poornima were tested positive for COVID19. Bhagyaraj's son Shanthanu took to his Twitter page to confirm the news. Shanthanu, his wife, and all the staff in his residence have quarantines themselves.
He has also requested those who were in contact with his family to get tested. The actor requested fans to pray for the speedy recovery of his parents.
"My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today. All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested Pls pray fr their speedy recovery", tweeted Shanthanu.
Many celebrities, film fraternities, and journalists have wished speedy recovery for Bhagyaraj and Poornima.