Bhagyashree starts son Abhimanyu's b'day countdown with throwback pic

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture with son Abhimanyu Dassani to kickstart his birthday countdown. Abhimanyu celebrates his special day on February 21, and the photograph his mother shared is from his first birthday.
"#throwbackthursday #onceuponatime Its the birthday countdown for @abhimanyud 10days to go. This pic was taken on the occasion of his first birthday. As you can see, I was more excited than the birthday boy. #myson #birthdayboy #birthday #family #mylove #firstborn #son #happiness #myheart #nottolongago #toddler," Bhagyashree wrote as caption.
Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) , will soon be seen in Shabbir Khan's Nikamma.
Bhagyashree will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. The actress has been sharing stills of her look in the film. She also has a role in the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer RadheShyam.
