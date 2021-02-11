Bhagyashree starts son Abhimanyu's b'day countdown with throwback pic

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture with son Abhimanyu Dassani to kickstart his birthday countdown. Abhimanyu celebrates his special day on February 21, and the photograph his mother shared is from his first birthday.

"#throwbackthursday #onceuponatime Its the birthday countdown for @abhimanyud 10days to go. This pic was taken on the occasion of his first birthday. As you can see, I was more excited than the birthday boy. #myson #birthdayboy #birthday #family #mylove #firstborn #son #happiness #myheart #nottolongago #toddler," Bhagyashree wrote as caption.