Bhansali postpones 'Gangubai' release to avert clash with 'RRR'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has averted a clash with 'RRR', and has postponed the release date. Touched by this gesture, Rajamouli thanked the producer Jayantilal Gada and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (IANS) S.S. Rajamouli, who is ready with his upcoming movie 'RRR', took to his social media to thank Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was originally slated for January 6 release. The makers issued a statement on Monday, announcing the new release date of the film. It is reported that the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been postponed to February 18, avoiding a box-office clash with 'RRR'.

In much appreciation, SS. Rajamouli took to his Twitter Rajamouli wrote, "The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move their release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi."

Alia Bhatt plays the lead actress in both 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a pan-India movie, which is being made in multiple languages and stars Telugu's biggest duo NTR and Ram Charan.

'RRR' is slated for its release on January 7.

--IANS

