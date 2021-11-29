Bharat Biotech begins export of Covaxin

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that it has commenced export of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Long Pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December, it said.