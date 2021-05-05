Bharathiraja raves about Natarajan Subramaniam's performance in 'Karnan'

Popular cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam is known for his stellar work in films like Black Friday, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, and Raanjhanna . Later, he quit cinematography and became a full-time actor.

His Sathuranga Vettai was a big hit and he also appeared in films like Namma Veettu Pillai, God Father, Walter, and the recent Karnan.

Natarajan aka Natty earned critical acclaim for his performance as the caste chauvinistic cop in Karnan. Recently, the actor got a call from veteran director Bharathiraja who praised his performance in Karnan and lauded that Natty is a multitalented artist.

Natty says that he couldn't sleep because of the appreciation and thanked Bharathiraja. He also thanked Mari Selvaraj, producer Thanu, and actor Dhanush for offering him Karnan.