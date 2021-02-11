Bharathiraja supports 'Aelay' team, condemns theater owners!

In his recent statement, director Bharathiraja has supported the Aelay team's plans to release their film on an OTT platform after two weeks of its theatrical release.

"Producers are releasing their films in theaters so that, everyone associated with the industry would be benefitted. But when they release their films after fourteen days of the theatrical release, theater owners demand them to not premiere their products for thirty days. Aelay team is spending crores of money for theatrical release so, theater owners should ideally sit for an amicable talk and not demand unreasonable assurance from the producer", said Bharathiraja who added that the theater owners shouldn't forget that without producers, films can't be produced and screened in theaters.