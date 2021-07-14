Bharathiraja's TFAPA refutes the merger with TFPC

In their recent report, Times Of India had mentioned that Tamil Film Active Producers Association spearheaded by Bharathiraja will be merged with the ancient Tamil Film Producers Council to amicably sort out the issues in the film industry. But the official Twitter handle of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association has denied the news.





The Association has however said that they will work with the Tamil Film Producers Council and Chamber for the betterment of the industry but Tamil Film Active Producers Association will be an independent body. This new Association (TFAPA) was formed to avoid the needless internal politics of the namesake members of the Tamil Film Producers Council as they affect the overall growth of producers who are actively producing films in the industry.



"Hi@timesofindia this news is wrong. We continue to operate as an independent Association for the welfare of our Members. We will of course work together with Chamber & TFPC on overall Tamil film industry issues but we will remain independent. Pl.note", tweeted TFAPA