'Bheemante Vazhi' gets U/A, release on Dec 3

Kunchacko Boban starrer Bheemante Vazhi has been cleared by the Censor board with a U/A certificate.

Bheemante Vazhi has been directed by Ashraf Hamza and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu.

Chemban Vinod Jose, who has earlier scripted Angamaly Diaries, has written the script. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. Vishnu Vijay is the music director.