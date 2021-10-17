'Bheemla Nayak' composer Thaman felicitates folk singer Mogulaiah

Thaman, who has been delivering multiple chartbusters and musical hits in recent times seems to be on a high with such good hits on his list. His recent composition for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak' is a musical sensation, with the song being a super-duper hit.

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) Telugu cinema's ace music director S.S. Thaman felicitated his singer Mogulaiah on a television programme, while Mogulaiah entertains the actors with his fantastic singing on the show.

Thaman, who appeared for Star Maa's 'Parivaar Awards' had felicitated the folk singer- Mogulaiah, who crooned for the super hit 'Bheemla Nayak' title song. Offering him a shawl and a bouquet at the gala event, Thaman also expressed that he has been blessed to have Mogulaiah on board for such an iconic song. "The song Bheemla Nayak is still making records, by surpassing a million views each passing day", Thaman expressed on this occasion.

Folk singer Mogulaiah got instant fame after he came on board with Thaman for 'Bheemla Nayak's title song. He was also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh by Pawan Kalyan earlier. It is not a small thing that a folk singer gets such limelight and is identified by noted musicians. Mogulaiah's speciality is that he plays Telangana's special musical instrument - Kinnera - and signs so well.

The second song titled 'Antha Ishtam' from 'Bheemla Nayak' is sung by K.S. Chitra, and was released only a couple of days ago.

