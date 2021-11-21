'Bheemla Nayak' producer teases Pawan's fans with a glimpse from editing room

As there are talks about the Pawan-Rana starrer movie getting postponed, the young producer also assured fans that 'Bheemla Nayak' will make it to cinemas as per the schedule on January 12. He also shared a snap from the editing room, which features Pawan Kalyan in an intense action sequence.

"REMEMBER THE WORD! Eesari kooda miss avvadu…See you in theatres - 12 Jan 2022!", the producer wrote, which means the team is to give an adrenaline rush without missing the mass appeal for Pawan Kalyan's action sequences. The movie was supposed to back off from the Sankranthi race keeping the other movie releases in mind. But, the makers stick on to the date.

'Bheemla Nayak' is being completed, and the makers are working around the clock for the movie to be wrapped up soon. As the talkie part of the movie is almost done, the makers are working on editing and other post-production works simultaneously. 'Bheemla Nayak' is the original remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are to lock horns in the movie, as Rana plays a powerful villain. Nithya Menen plays Pawan Kalyan's partner, while Samyukta Menon plays Rana's partner in the movie. 'Bheemla Nayak' is slated for release on January 12.

--IANS

py/kr