'Bheemla Nayak' team catches up with Mahesh Babu in Dubai to plan new film

Mahesh is to spend a couple of weeks in Dubai, chilling with his family during the new year.

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) Telugu star Mahesh Babu, who has partially completed the shoot of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', has flown to Dubai on vacation where he also met the team of 'Bheemla Nayak' to discuss his upcoming movie under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.

The 'Brahmotsavam' actor met the 'Bheemla Nayak' team to discuss his upcoming movie under Trivikram Srinivas' direction. Mahesh took to his Twitter to announce the same.

"Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai," Mahesh's tweet reads.

Mahesh Babu is to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. Trivikram Srinivas, 'Bheemla Nayak' producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and S.S. Thaman met Mahesh in Dubai to discuss their upcoming collaboration under the banner Haarika & Haasine Creations.

The yet-to-be-launched movie will be kickstarted soon with a formal 'pooja' event by the makers. The team has started working on the production and casting.

Mahesh will start shooting for the movie soon after the 'pumpkin breaking' event of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is slated for release in April, 2022. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in the commercial entertainer.

