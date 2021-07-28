Bheemla Nayak to report for Sankranthi 2022

After ‘Sakaru Vaari Paata’, another biggie has locked its release date for Sankranthi 2022. The untitled film of Pawan Kalyan and Rana starrer will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022 festival.

“Bheemla Nayak’ will take charge Sankranthi 2022,” the makers announced. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Bheemla Nayak, a police officer in the film. So, both Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan will compete with each other for the Sankranthi festival.