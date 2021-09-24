Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey's 'Prem Geet 2' to release on Oct 1

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey, who is known as 'Chitu' in the Bhojpuri film industry, will be seen on screen on October 1 in his next film 'Prem Geet 2'.

He will be seen alongside actress Shilpa Pokharel.

Talking about the freshness of this film's script, he said: "This film is completely new, which has a wonderful combination of action and emotion along with romance. The songs of the film have been shot at many great locations. I hope the audience will like this film very much."