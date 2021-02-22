'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in theatres on November 19

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 19, it was announced on Monday. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

"KARTIK AARYAN - TABU - KIARA ADVANI: #BHOOLBHULAIYAA2 RELEASE DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - starring #KartikAaryan, #Tabu and #KiaraAdvani - to release in cinemas on 19 Nov 2021... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted confirming the news.