'Bhoomika' to have a simultaneous TV and OTT premiere

We had reported yesterday that Vijay Sethupathi's political satire Tughlaq Durbar will have a simultaneous TV and OTT premiere on Sun TV and Netflix respectively. The deal has brought a good profit to the film's producer Lalit Kumar.
Now following Tughlaq Durbar, Aishwarya Rajesh's 25th film Bhoomika is also all set to simultaneously release on Vijay TV and Netflix on the same day.
Produced by Passion Studios and Stone Bench Films, Rathindran R Prasad has directed the film.
Roberto Zazzara has cranked the camera, Prithvi Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and Anand Geraldin is in charge of the cuts.
Interestingly, Aishwarya Rajesh's Ka Pae Ranasingam was directly released on Zee5 and her new film Thittam Irandu will also have a direct premiere on Sony LIV.