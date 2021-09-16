'Bhoot cop' Saif Ali Khan reveals what scares him

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan, whose latest release is horror comedy 'Bhoot Police', has talked about what scares him. The actor says he has no supernatural fear.

When asked by IANS if there was anything that scares him, Saif said: "Yes, of course!"

The 51-year-old star, who plays a 'desi ghostbuster' in the movie named Vibhooti, added: "What scares me the most is family and loved ones you fear for them. That's the main thing."