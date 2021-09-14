'Bhoot Police' cast and top singers join Kapil Sharma this weekend

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) What could be a better way of spending the weekend with your family than savouring some fun moments, with good music added in good measure, in the comfort of your living room? 'The Kapil Sharma Show', in the weekend ahead, will have the cast of 'Bhoot Police' on board and its 'Singers Special Episode' will feature Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu.

The trio from 'Bhoot Police' – Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam – will make an appearance on Saturday and the famous singers will be seen in action on Sunday.

The 'Bhoot Police' trio will share interesting stories from their time shooting for the horror comedy film and engage in some banter with Kapil Sharma. Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu will be seen serenading the audience with a good mix of soulful and foot-tapping numbers from the 1990s.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

