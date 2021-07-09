'Bhoot Police' to release digitally on September 17

"Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on @disneyplushotstarvip," announced actors Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram.

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The horror comedy "Bhoot Police" has been confirmed for OTT premiere on September 17. A poster of the Pavan Kirpalani directorial film was released on Friday featuring lead stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Earlier this week, the characters of all four actors were introduced on social media, who look like ghost hunters going by the film's title and poster.

While Saif Ali Khan plays a character called Vibhooti, Arjun Kapoor's character is named Chiraunji, Yami Gautam is Maya while Jacqueline plays Kanika.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

