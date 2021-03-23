BHU stops offline classes as covid cases resurge

Varanasi, March 23 (IANS) The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has suspended all offline classes till further orders.
This has been done in view of the surge in Covid cases. Classes will continue in the online mode.
According to the BHU spokesperson, all students have been advised to return to their homes and any kind of Holi celebration on the campus has been banned.
The decision was taken after the Covid cases in the city started increasing.
The university officials said that the situation will be reviewing the first week of April after which a decision on restarting offline classes will be taken.
