Bhuj actress Pranitha's post on Afghanistan goes viral

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) Multi-lingual actress Pranitha Subhash from Karnataka has taunted apologists in the backdrop of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and her post has gone viral on social media.

Pranitha, the popular South Indian actress of Bhuj, has stated that "apologists in India are using 'Hindu terror' as a defence to whitewash what's happening in Afghanistan. Attempts to legitimise the concept will remain a figment of their imagination. Beware, enemies are not present beyond our borders, they are around you too," she posted on her social media.