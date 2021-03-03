'Bhuj' debutante Pranitha Subhash: Bollywood has space for everyone

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Southern actress Pranitha Subhash will soon make her Bollywood debut in "Bhuj: The Pride of India", and will also be seenin "Hungama 2". She says the film industry is full of diverse content, adding that she will continue looking for stories that offer variety.

"I think today Bollywood has space for everyone, with different genres and stories -- either on OTT or theatres. Apart from that it's not a space where you get stereotyped anymore. You can choose what you want, there are multiple types of movies. Things have diversified so much, so I am just looking for diversity and variety in my work," Pranitha told IANS.