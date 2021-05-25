Bhumi collaborates with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to aid people affected by pandemic

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has teamed up with global spiritual icon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his The Art of Living Foundation to aid people suffering from Covid-19 in India.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said: "At this juncture, it is pertinent that all of us come together and extend our hand to help restore the physical health, mental health and vibrancy of our people. Keeping this in view (we are) announcing #MissionZindagi. It will provide a platform to those who are in need of help."