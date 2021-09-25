Bhumi: Hindi cinema should start showing sustainable way of living

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar feels that it is time for Hindi cinema to start showing a sustainable way of living in their films.

Bhumi, in a chat with IANS, said: "I definitely feel that it's high time that Hindi cinema starts showing a sustainable way of living in their films. I feel like as a fraternity we are woke and I personally would like to believe that we are more conscious than other industries, but I still feel like we aren't doing enough."