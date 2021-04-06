Bhumi on battling Covid: This is a lot harder than you can imagine

The actress also requested everyone not to step out amid the second wave of the pandemic, and warned them saying it is a lot harder than they could imagine.

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently battling Covid-19, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express gratitude to fans and followers for their wishes, prayers and concern.

"Hello all... I am so overwhelmed by all the love that's being poured in.. thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven't had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or dms. I have spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say stay at home and step out only if it's really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don't want to get sick. #Covid-19," Bhumi wrote on Instagram Story.

On Monday Bhumi informed Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living in isolation.

"As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately," Bhumi shared on Monday.

