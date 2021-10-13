Bhumi Pednekar emphasises the need of having gender-neutral awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar is the latest celebrity to urge film festivals to adopt gender-neutral award categories.



"Over the course of last year, it was hugely encouraging to see award functions do away with gendered awards. Even from our context, if strong enough roles continue to be written for women and other genders, we can eventually reach a space where we have gender-neutral awards. An artiste should be known for the kind of work that one does and not seen from the lens of gender. I see each one of us as artists who can do their bit to achieve parity," she said.

Earlier this year, the Television Academy's Board of Governors approved the gender-neutral option for nominees and winners. The Venice Film Festival is also following the Berlin festival to award gender-neutral prizes.



Bhumi feels calling all actors as performers is a step forward in the right direction.

"We all know that we live in a non-binary world and I feel such steps will only promote inclusivity. It will be a welcoming step towards embracing all genders. It is high time that we break these walls and celebrate raw, real talent without the filter of the gender," she emphasised.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Raksha Bandhan'. She is also a part of 'Badhaai Do'. (ANI)

