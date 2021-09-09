  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Bhumi Pednekar: I'm a little shy about calling myself a star (IANS Interview)

Bhumi Pednekar: I'm a little shy about calling myself a star (IANS Interview)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 9th, 2021, 12:01:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Durga Chakravarty
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features