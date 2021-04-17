Bhumi Pednekar is Covid negative

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar has tested negative for Covid-19. The actress shared the news with fans via Instagram on Saturday.

"Am -- but super + about life," she wrote with a green tick emoji on her verified Instagram account.

Bhumi posted a close-up selfie with her post that captures her lying in bed, and tagged the post with #NoCorona, #HealthyAndWise and #IsolationOver.