Bhumi Pednekar is feeling 'surreal' to be back on sets post Mumbai lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared that she is feeling surreal to be back on sets in Mumbai as she resumed shooting for her next project on Tuesday.



The 31-year-old actor shared that she was 'itching' to get back to the sets and is 'fortunate' that she has been able to resume work in the city that has just started unlocking after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhumi said, "I have been itching to be back on the sets and resume work. I find myself fortunate that I will be starting to work as soon as the unlock started in Maharashtra. The industry has gone through a lot since last year and it has been pushed to the brink by this pandemic."

The 'Durgamati' actor lauded the industry bigwigs for having started the vaccination drive to inoculate the film fraternity members.

She said, "I'm sure that every producer will take all the necessary measures to ensure that the industry restarts. It's amazing that the industry leaders have come forward to vaccinate the fraternity because that's the need of the hour. We work in a very intimate environment so safety is of prime importance to everyone."

"Vaccination will reduce that risk considerably and it will help the daily wage earners of our industry to resume work and provide financial stability to their families. My heart goes out to them and their families because they have been through hell all through the pandemic," Bhumi added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in the upcoming romantic drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline. (ANI)

