Bhumi Pednekar is here with some Monday motivation!

Urging people to stay strong during the grim situation, the 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the selfie along with the caption, "Things are tough, but this too shall pass, it's been a while so just some #mondaymotivation."In the photo, Bhumi could be seen flaunting her infectious smile during the golden hours, as she posed for the camera.Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17.The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks.In the past month, celebs like Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline. (ANI)