Bhumi Pednekar: Lucky to have found scripts that are distinct from my debut

Bhumi said: "My slate of films will give audiences a unique theatrical experience with every project. I will have five releases on the big screen next year and all of them are super diverse and different from each other.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll with a lineup of films such as 'Bheed', 'Badhaai Do', 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Raksha Bandhan', calls herself lucky to find scripts that are distinct right from her debut in 2015 with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

"I have been lucky to have always found scripts that are distinct right from my debut and next year I will be able to give audiences five very different sides to my personality through the characters that I'm playing on screen."

She added that she is really excited about these films.

Bhumi is happy that the theatres are bouncing back to business.

"This is the best news for the industry that has suffered a lot because of Covid-19. People want to see good cinema and the success of 'Sooryavanshi' proves just that. I was always confident that people will return to the theatres and people are feeling safe to do so now.

"They will keep coming in to see good cinema and want to relive the theatrical experience. Ia¿m fortunate that I have some really quality films under my belt to give to audiences next year," she added.

