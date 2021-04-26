Bhumi Pednekar on lifestyle changes she has made for a green cause

"I think I worked a lot through 2020, apart from the first month or so where I was on the couch. After that I went on a journey of self-discovery and made some massive changes to how I was leading my life," Bhumi said.

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar has shared that she has been in a reflective mode all through the pandemic, and that the period has been a journey of self-discovery.

She added: "I had some major lifestyle changes -- I went vegetarian and gave up on a lot of things. I realised I had to come closer to nature and raised more awareness on issues."

Bhumi shared that she used the time at hand to focus on her climate conservation advocacy initiative Climate Warrior.

She says: "I worked a lot on climate warrior -- my initiative that advocates positive love for the planet, that tells people that climate change is real. We do a lot of on-ground activities and use my social media handle about positive advocacy about climate change."

Bhumi said that she has spent "sleepless nights scared", as an innocent kid, who knew nothing better than to worry about what to do "when the water dries up".

"The current generation is so intelligent. They are frontrunners and advocates telling us that time is ticking," she added.

