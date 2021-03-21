Bhumi Pednekar reveals her Sunday plan

In the photo, Bhumi smiles at the camera wearing a white floral printed summery dress. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress wrote: "My Sunday plan is to kill all bad vibes with my electric smile #SundaySoulThought."

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday took to social media to share a smiling photograph of herself.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in "Badhaai Do". The shooting of the film was concluded earlier this month and Bhumi took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

The actress shared a couple of photographs from the set with co-star Rajkummar and director Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Bhumi wrote: "It's a wrap for Shardul & Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs & memories for a lifetime. #BadhaaiDo @rajkummar_rao & #harshwardhankulkarni you both... and my entire team - Thank You For Making This Such A Memorable One. I feel lucky to have worked with you guys."

