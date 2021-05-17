Bhumi Pednekar shares some 'Monday motivation'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar has shared some Monday motivation along with an Instagram picture she has shared for fans.

In the image, she poses in a mustard-hued boat neck blouse paired with denims, and strikes a smiling pose for the camera.

"Things are tough, but this too shall pass, it's been a while so just some #mondaymotivation," she wrote as caption.