Bhumi Pednekar thanks fans for 'love' after testing positive for COVID-19

The 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a story that read, "Hello all... Am so overwhelmed by all the love that's being poured in.. thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven't had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or dms. I've spent yesterday sleeping and recovering."She further requested people to practice caution and added, "Just want to say, stay home and step out only if it's really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don't want to get sick. # COVID 19."Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is currently under home quarantine for recovery.The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.Meanwhile, on the work front, the 31-year-old actor, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline. (ANI)