Bhumi Pednekar trying to get back to routine

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has recovered from her sickness and is now trying to get back to routine.

Bhumi posted a boomerang video on Instagram. She is dressed in a bright blue sports bra paired with a black lycra.

On the image, she wrote: "After a 3 day sickness, tons of comfort food and very less sleep :( trying to get back to routine."