Bhumi recalls Sushant as 'Sonchiriya' turns 2 (Ld)

She says: "Sushant became a friend and someone I admired very fast. He was a true blue gem of a person and an actor with a restless mind. We really had the best time on set. His rare mind with brilliant ideas kept me very intrigued through our Sonchiriya experience."

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pedenekar has remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the second release anniversary of their film Sonchiriya. She recalled him asan actor with a "restless mind".

"I got to meet and work with a creative mind like Sushant Singh Rajput due to the film. I had the best time exchanging notes with him," she added.

About working in the film, she said: "Sonchiriya' gave me the chance to work with a brilliant cast and people I admired deeply. It's an experience I'll deeply cherish more because of the collaboration I had with Sushant and Khushiya, the little girl who played Sonchiriya. Khushiya has become a part of my life forever."

Bhumi said that Sonchiriya will always be a special film in her filmography because it taught her a valuable lesson.

"It told me to dream, to explore, and to take bigger risks as an artiste with every film. (Director) Abhishek Chaubey opened my eyes to what I could achieve if I trusted myself and pushed myself to the edge of the cliff. I thank him for his faith in me as a performer."

She added: "A film like Sonchiriya is rare, it comes maybe once in a lifetime for an artiste and I'm fortunate that I got to do this project. Abhishek Chaubey's vision with this film was so unique and original that it literally blew my mind. The love and respect that I have got from people across the world for this project is truly humbling."

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

