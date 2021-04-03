Bhumi ropes in teen crusader Aman Sharma for 'Climate Warrior' initiative

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has teamed up with 19-year old climate crusader Aman Sharma on her initiative Climate Warrior. She posted an Instagram chat with Aman on Saturday, where they spoke about raising awareness on protecting birds and the biodiversity of India.

"He is one the youngest climate warriors in India and I have been following his work. He has made immense difference for the cause of climate change and creating a positive conversation around climate action and climate justice," she said.