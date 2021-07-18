Bhumi's birthday wish: Our generation should start restoring the planet

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 32 on Sunday, says her birthday wish would definitely be that the present generation should start restoring the planet.

"I think my wish definitely would be that our generation should be the generation that starts restoring the planet because that is most important. I truly wish that we address the dangers that we are challenged with and take steps to rectify it and that can only happen if we all change the way our perspective towards our planet is," Bhumi said.