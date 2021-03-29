Bhutan sees high turnout for Covid vaccination

According to an update on Covid-19 from the Health Ministry, around 57,000 individuals were vaccinated on Sunday, while 85,000 were inoculated the previous day, taking the total coverage to over 142,000 people receiving the first dose, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thimphu, March 29 (IANS) The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program in Bhutan witnessed a mass turnout with 142,000 people inoculated so far, the Ministry of Health said.

Bhutan aims to become one of the first countries in the world to administer the first doses of the vaccine to all its eligible population, said Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

By April 4, Bhutan aims to vaccinate an estimated of 533,558 people eligible for vaccination, of the total population of 765,000 people.

As per the Health Ministry, following the first day vaccination few common and adverse reactions were reported, which includes headache, nausea and injection site tenderness/pain.

These reactions are common for all other vaccination, said the Ministry.

"All the adverse reactions reported across the nation were reviewed by the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG)," it added.

The Ministry also informed the public that, a separate vaccination program will be arranged for elderly people above 70 years and physically challenged individuals who cannot walk.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Tshering reminded the nation that while Covid-19 vaccination remained key to opening the country and getting things back on track, relaxations, including quarantine protocols and duration, would be seen only after administering the second dose of the vaccine.

The second dose of the vaccination program is scheduled eight to 12 weeks from now, according to the Prime Minister.

Bhutan has so far reported 871 confirmed coronavirus cases, with one death and 867 recoveries.

