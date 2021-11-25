Bhuvan Bam collaborates with Rekha Bhardwaj for song 'Saazish'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has teamed up with veteran singer Rekha Bhardwaj for the new song 'Saazish'.



Written and composed by Bhuvan, the soulful track is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj alongside Bhuvan. Also, 'Saazish' has been featured in the seventh episode of Bhuvan's web show 'Dhindora'.

Talking about the track, Bhuvan said, "The song is about love and loss. It's about living some dreams and letting some go. And it's about how making this choice can be the most difficult thing to do. It's was truly a pleasure to have Rekha ma'am lend her voice to my composition."

Rekha Bhardwaj has also expressed her happiness on collaborating with Bhuvan.

"Singing Saazish with Bhuvan was a wonderful experience. He's a very talented artist who has so much to offer to our industry. Saazish is a beautifully composed track and I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience responds to this soul-stirring song. I've enjoyed working on it and listening to it - I hope they will too," she shared.

Bhuvan has earlier crooned the 'Heer Ranjha' song. (ANI)

