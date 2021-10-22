Bhuvan Bam reveals singing in bars before YouTube fame

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bhuvan Bam has opened up on his journey from singing in bars to becoming one of the most popular Youtubers in the country.

Bhuvan made a special appearance on the 'Zee Comedy Show' hosted by Farah Khan to promote his upcoming web series 'Dhindora'.

Just after Aditya Narayan welcomed Bhuvan on the show, the latter when on to share an interesting anecdote from the time when he had just begun his career and how he went about writing his own web project.