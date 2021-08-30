Bibin George is the hero in 'Thirimali'

  1. Sify.com
Thirimali

In Rajiv Shetty’s Thirimali, Bibin George, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Johny Antony and Anna Reshma Rajan play the lead roles.

The first schedule of the movie was completed in Nepal. S K Lawrence is the producer. Xavier Alex and Rajiv Shetty are the writers.

Faisal Ali is the cinematographer. V Saajan is the editor while Bijibal composes the music.

Bibin George is a script writer, who has co-written Amar Akbar Anthony, Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan and Oru Yamandan Premakadha, with Vishnu Unnikrishnan.

He has played the hero in Oru Pazhaya Bomb Kadha, which was a winner at the box office. 
 

