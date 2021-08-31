Bieber rewrites his longest reign as lead artist on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Stay'

New York, Aug 31 (IANS) Justin Bieber and Australian rapper The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' has scored a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Notably, among Bieber's eight Hot 100 No. 1s, 'Stay' passes the three-week reign of 'Sorry' in 2016 for his longest reign as a lead artist. He's topped the chart longer only as featured on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', for 16 weeks in 2017, according to Billboard.com