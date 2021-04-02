Big B gets Covid vax, says 'all family done except Abhishek'

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan on Friday blogged to inform that he has been administered the Covid-19 vaccine. "All family done except Abhishek", he wrote, hinting that the family, except his son Abhishek Bachchan, has taken the shot for protection against coronavirus.

"DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," Big B wrote in his blog post.